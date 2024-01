ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three earthquakes today hit the Iraqi-Iranian border, Kazinform has learned from WAM.

The National Centre of Metreology (NCM) said that the first, which measured 5.6 degrees on the Richter scale hit at 10:59 am local time, the second, measuring 5.1 degrees struck at 11:14 am, and the third, measuring 5.3 degrees, hit at 12 noon.