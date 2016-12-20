Three injured in attack on Zurich mosque

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three men were injured in Zurich when a man stormed into a mosque on Monday evening and opened fire, police said.

Three men aged 30, 35 and 56 were seriously injured.



The suspect, a man thought to be 30 years old who, according to witnesses, was wearing dark clothing and a dark wool cap was believed to have left the building, police said.



Police said a body was found nearby, but could not comment on any link to the shootings while investigation was still under way.



They said they had collected evidence inside the mosque and could not comment on the suspect's motive or the background.