Three Kazakh boxers enter top 50 IBO rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Boxing Organization (IBO) published the rankings of the best boxers, according to Sports.kz.

Among cruiserweights, Issa Akberbayev retained the 32nd line. In the light heavyweight division, Ali Akhmedov rose from 52nd to 40th position. Super welterweight Kanat Islam climbed one position and now ranks sixth. Welterweight Zhankosh Turarov dropped from 57th to 58th, and Bakhtiyar Eyubov is now outside the top 100.



Light welterweight Batyr Zhukembayev went 18 positions up, having landed the 48th line. In the meantime, lightweight Aidar Sharibayev is close to getting outside of the top 100 as he lost three positions and ranks 98th.



Climbing one line up, super featherweight Bekman Soilybayev rounded out the top 50 in his weight class. As to former bantamweight champion Zhanat Zhakiyanov, he remained 17th.