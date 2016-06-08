Three Kazakh tennis players advance at Hoff Open in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Top-seed Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the ATP's Hoff Open in Moscow, Russia.

He stunned Argentinian Tomas Lipovsek Puches in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in the first-round match. Kukushkin will face Serb Nikola Milojevic in the second round.



Another Kazakhstani tennis player Aleksandr Nedovyesov also reached the second round of the tournament. In the opening match the 7th-seeded Nedovyesov outplayed Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo from Spain in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 taking their head to head statistics to 3:0.



Next up for Nedovyesov is another Spaniard Pere Riba who routed Russian wildcard Aslan Karatsev.



Dmitry Popko also representing Kazakhstan in Moscow edged out Russian Alexander Kudryavtsev. He destroyed the fourth-seeded Russian 6-0, 6-4 and will play against Canadian Denis Shapovalov.



