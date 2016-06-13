Three Kazakh tennis players to play at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakhstani tennis players will vie for medals at the upcoming 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Mikhail Kukushkin and Yulia Putintseva will represent Kazakhstan in Men's and Women's tennis events respectively.



As for Yaroslava Shvedova, she will play in Women's doubles event. Shvedova is free to choose her partner from Kazakhstani tennis players.



Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan also has a chance to play in Rio. The fate of her Olympic license will be decided on July 17.



The set of Olympic medals in tennis will be up for grabs on August 6-14.