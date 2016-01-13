Three Kazakhstanis to play in Australian Open qualification round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakhstani professional tennis players are set to participate in the qualification round of the 2016 Australian Open in Melbourne this week, according to the official website of the tournament.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko will take on Argentinian Marco Trungelliti in the first round of qualification. Aleksandr Nedovyesov is expected to play against Marsel Ilhan from Turkey. As for Andrey Golubev, he is going to face off with Konstantin Kravchuk of Russia.

Kazakhstan's highest-ranked male tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin will also kick off his Australian Open campaign on January 18. The main draw will be released on January 15.

The 2016 Australia Open will run from January 18 till 31.