Three killed in car crash on highway in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - Three people have been killed in a road accident on a highway this morning, Moi gorod web portal reports.

The accident happened at around 5 a.m. on the Uraksk-Aktobe highway. According to reports, a Lada Granta vehicle rammed into a truck at full speed. As a result of the collision, three passengers of the Lada car died right away. The driver and one passenger survived, but sustained severe injuries and were transported to a hospital. The truck driver escaped unharmed. Police are working at the scene.