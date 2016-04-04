Three killed in E Kazakhstan traffic accident

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A road accident occurred on 178 kilometer of Ust-Kamenogorsk - Semey highway.

According to police, a 40-year-old driver of Mazda 626 has lost steering control and drove into oncoming traffic where his car collided with Renault Duster.



As a result of the collision the driver of Mazda 626 and one passenger of Renault Duster have died at the scene of the accident. A passenger of Mazda 626 died on the way to a hospital. Three more passengers of Mazda and a driver of Renault were admitted to a hospital.



Criminal proceedings have been initiated. The investigation is underway.