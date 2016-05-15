Three killed in mass brawl, shooting at Moscow’s cemetery - source
Preliminary reports say the fight occurred as migrants failed to divide the territory of services at Moscow’s large burial grounds. The fight broke out near the cemetery’s central entrance. Police could not use weapons in a crowded area.
Moscow police chief Anatoly Yakunin, who has arrived at the scene, said "the law enforcers are doing everything possible to find all participants of the conflict."
The chief of the Main Department of the Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow, Anatoly Yakunin, said Saturday that everything possible will be done for the initiators of the brawl at the Khovanskoye Cemetery to be brought to account.
"He said the law enforcement bodies will do everything possible to establish all initiators of the conflict and bring them to account set by the law," the police statement said.
Source: TASS