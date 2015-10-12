Three killed in road traffic accident in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three people died in a rear-end collision in West Kazakhstan region yesterday, October 11, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional internal affairs department.

The tragedy took place on the 331 km of Samara-Shymkent highway at 04:55 in the morning. A driver (born 1971) of Lada Granta smashed into a truck moving in front of him. As a result, three passengers of the car - a man (born 1954) and two women (born 1955 and 1954) died at the spot. The driver and one more female passenger (born 1974) were taken to a hospital of Uralsk. An investigation is underway.