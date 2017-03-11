Three killed in Shymkent road accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three people were killed in a horrific road accident in Shymkent , South Kazakhstan region, to night.

The tragedy occurred at around 2a.m. in Samal-3 micro-district. According to nearby residents, they woke up after hearing a terrific noise of an explosion.

Witnesses say they saw a pillar of fire and two cars. One of the cars left the site immediately. Another vehicle with people inside it had crashed into a gas pipeline after which the car burnt.



4 people - a woman, two men and a child -were inside the car. All the adults died.



The rescuers had to use special vehicles and equipment to retrieve the victims' bodies from the car. The child aged approximately 4 narrowly escaped death. He was taken to a hospital.