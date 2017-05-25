  • kz
    Three killed in Zhezkazgan-Satpayev road tragedy

    11:46, 25 May 2017
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A head-on collision of two cars on Zhezkazgan-Satpayev highway killed three people, one more was hospitalized, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    As per preliminary data, a 47-year-old driver of Ford could not make his car and crossed into the oncoming lane.

    As a result, the car smashed into Audi C4.Two passengers and the driver of Ford died at the scene. The driver of the Audi was hospitalized with various injuries.

    An investigation is underway.

     

     

