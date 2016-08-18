Three killed, over 100 injured in Turkey's blast

ANKARA. ASTANA - At least three people were killed and more than 100 others wounded in an explosion in eastern Turkey's Elazig province on Thursday, the country's Haberler news portal has reported.

A car laden with explosives blew up near the entrance to a police station in the city of Elazig, according to the report.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Turkey's Dogan news agency said the Kurdistan Workers' Party banned in the country had been behind the explosion.

