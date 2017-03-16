Three killed, up to 20 injured in tourist bus crash near Finland-Russia border

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Three people died and up to 20 were injured when a sightseeing bus turned over near the Finnish border in northwestern Russia, an emergencies services source told Sputnik on Thursday, Sputniknews reported.

"A total of 23 people were on the bus, three of them died, there are injuries," the source said of the incident that took place 18 miles from the town of Vyborg, Leningrad Region.

Five rescue helicopters are expected to be dispatched to evacuate the injured, the source said.