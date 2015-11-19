Three kindergartens to open in Astana by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three more kindergartens - Daryn No.15, Aiaru No.82 and Ziyatker No. 86 - are to be opened in Astana by the end of the year.

Local authorities plan to open 6 government-financed kindergartens for 1,520 children next year. Approximately 3,000 children have been admitted to pre-school facilities recently. According to the local education department, 64.5% of preschoolers attend kindergartens now. In general, there are 80 public kindergartens, 76 private ones, 5 combined facilities (school-kindergarten) and 25 mini-centres in Astana today. 87,641 children are on kindergarten waitlists now. Source: astana.kz