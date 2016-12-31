Three launches planned from Baikonur early 2017

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation has published a schedule of launches under the Federal Space Program and Federal Special Program, as well as international cooperation and commercial programs for January-March 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Two launches from Baikonur are planned for the first quarter of 2017 under the International Space Station (ISS). On February Progress MS-05 cargo spacecraft is due to travel to the ISS. And the spaceflight of Soyuz-04 MS spacecraft with crew on board is planned for 27.





Russia also plans two commercial launches in January-March 2017, of a carrier rocket Proton-M from Baikonur and the second from Guiana Space Centre Kourou.

As noted by the press service of Roscosmos, the exact date of Proton-M launch with EchoStar 21 spacecraft is to be announced later. It should be reminded, that launch of Proton-M carrier rocket has been postponed several times.