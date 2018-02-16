Three museum-reserves to be created in Kazakhstan - Culture Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told about the plans to promote Kazakhstan's sacred places.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Commission for the implementation of the program on modernization of Kazakhstan's identity under the President today, the Minister reported on the progress in terms of the Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan project.

According to him, with the aim of developing the tourism cluster in the northern and western regions of Kazakhstan, as well as in the city of Astana, the Ministry of Culture and Sport, in conjunction with local executive bodies, plans to create three republican museum-reserves - Bozok, Bodai, and Sarayshyk.



The museum-reserves, said the Minister, will allow preserving unique cultural monuments for the future generations, facilitate increased competitiveness of the regions, and provide the necessary conditions for scientific research, archaeological, and educational programs.



He also noted that one of the large-scale projects aimed at preserving and promoting the sacred places of Kazakhstan is the construction of so-called visit centers, adding that to date, the design and estimate documentation of three such centers, in the national museum-reserves of Ulytau, Otyrar and Tamgaly have already been developed.