Three new bridges will be built in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KZT 20 billion has been allocated for construction of three new bridges in Astana, Habar 24 tells. The new bridges will help to unload the roads of the left side of Astana city, and reduce the travel time from the new railway station to the airport.

According to the Astana road Administration, using the new bridges the drivers will be able to reach the destination without going through the central part of the city. According to the plans, the bridges will be build in three years.

The Road Administration also told about the plans to repair urban roads. One of the questions frequently asked in Astana is why repair the roads which appear not needing any repair. According to Chief of the Road Administration Askhat Karagoyshin: "damage analysis allows to spot the defects which drivers may not see. Crack will gradually turn into holes in spring after rains. And we will never strip smooth pavement".