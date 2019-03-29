Three new migration service centers to open in Kazakhstan in H1 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the end of the first half of 2019, migration service centers will have opened in Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Turkestan regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Together with Government for Citizens Public Corporation, we started the work to open migration service centers. The first migration service center was established in the capital. And there are now 14 centers operating in the country. By the end of the first half of the year, we will have opened migration service centers in the remaining three regions - Zhambyl, Pavlodar and Turkestan regions, " Murat Kabdenov, Chairman of the Migration Service Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, told a briefing.



According to the committee, the key purposes of opening such centers include improving the quality of public services provided to foreigners who arrived in Kazakhstan, elimination of corruption risks, creation of comfortable conditions, and shortening the service provision time from 6 to 1 working day.