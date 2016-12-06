Three new sculptures installed in Uralsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sculptures of Aldar Kose, Dandelion and the Artist were installed in the courtyard of the regional museum of Uralsk. Unfortunately, the city administration was unable to find sponsors to put them on the streets, Kazinform has learnt from uralskweek.kz.

Well-known Uralsk sculptor and participant of many international exhibitions Yergali Bekeshev made the sculptures using the technology of arc welding.

The first two sculptures were made of steel. The Artist was made of stainless steel. As Yergali Bekeshev says he puts his soul, mystery and even a hidden meaning in each artwork.







The sculptor hopes that Uralsk residents will like his work and the city authorities will find the way to install them on the streets of the city.



Presently, Yergali Bekeshev is working on the Independence monument for Zhymbity village. He also shared his plans to attend the EXPO-2017 event.



This year a new solid bronze monument Kurmangazy and Dina was already unveiled in Uralsk.