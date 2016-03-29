Three parties registered their factions in Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Newly appointed Speaker of the Majilis Baktykozha Izmukhambetov held the first sitting of the Lower Chamber's Bureau.

“The Bureau of the Majilis has registered parliamentary factions of three political parties – Nur Otan, Ak Zhol and Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan. The meeting discussed also the issues of distribution of duties between vice speakers Gulmira Issimbayeva and Vladimir Bozhko,” the press service of the Majilis told Kazinform.

Besides, the Majilis Bureau decreed to appoint Zhaslan Zhugunissov Chief of Staff of the Chamber. Earlier he served as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Majilis.