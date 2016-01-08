  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Three people suffer CO poisoning in Akmola rgn

    11:09, 08 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in Akmola region, the press service of the regional Emergency Department informs.

    January 7, in Karaotkel village three people got carbon monoxide poisoning of moderate severity because of closed chimney of stove heating. A woman and two children were admitted in the hospital №2 of Astana city.
    According to doctors, health condition of the victims is satisfactory.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!