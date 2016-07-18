Three police officers and one civilian killed in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As a result of the shooting in Almaty, three police officers and one civilian were killed today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

"On July 18, 11 am, a man broke into the Almaty regional department for internal affairs and as a result a police officer was gunshot. Then, the man managed to take possession of the automatic weapon of the police officer, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan informs. During the police pursuit the criminal used the stolen weapon and gunshot two police officers.

Later, the suspect was identified. In the shooting with the police he was injured and detained. While the arrest of the criminal two other police officers were injured.

The culprit also shot one civilian who died later of the injury. Three police officers also died of the injuries they had in the shooting," the statement of the ministry reads.

As it was informed, according to the preliminary information, the detained man is a 27-year old resident of Kyzylorda region, who is also suspected of the murder of a woman this past weekend.