Three pupils admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds in S Kazakhstan rgn

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Three pupils were admitted to a hospital with gunshot wounds in South Kazakhstan region.

According to the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs, three minors were taken to the district hospital of Aris town with gunshot wounds. Police found out that the teens were gunshot by their classmate from an unidentified weapon. "One of the victims, born in 1999, with a wound in the chest is in an intensive care unit. Two other minors, born in 1998, were sent home after medical examination," says the press service. Pre-trial investigation under Article 99 of "attempted murder" has been launched. The suspect in the shooting was detained by Aris police. It appeared to be a pupil of a local school, born in 1998. Recall, yesterday two schoolboys of Shymkent received stab wounds. They were returning home from school, and 50 meters from the educational institution №13 they were approached by two pupils from another school. The boys quarreled. As a result schoolboys from school №13 were knife attacked by their opponents. One of the attackers was detained by police at once, while the second suspect is wanted.