Three quarters of Zhambyl motorways are in satisfactory and good condition

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Financing of construction and repair of roads in Zhambyl region increases every year. Nevertheless, the state of highways in the region is still one of the urgent tasks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Adilet Akhataev, the head of the passenger transport and motor roads construction department of Zhambyl regional administration reported on the results of 2016 in construction, road and transport infrastructure and on this year's tasks.

Last year, department allocated 4.2 billion tenge for the construction and repair of motorways. "As a result of the work done in the past year, the number of roads in satisfactory and good condition amounted to 75.5% of the total network length. And in accordance with the development program of Zhambyl region for 2016-2020 in 2017 it is planned to bring this number to 77%", he said.

In the last 6 years, 43.3 billion tenge were allocated for repair and maintenance of local roads and streets in the region from all sources of the budget, including 8.3 billion tenge from the national budget and 35 billion from local budget.

"During these years 2,4 thousand km of motor roads were repaired. Of them, 19.5 km are newly constructed roads, 105.9 km were resurfaced and 2.2 thousand km were subject to light repair. This year, 8.2 billion tenge were allocated from the budget for repair and maintenance of local roads and streets in Zhambtl region, of which 3.3 billion tenge for regional and district importance roads and 1.6 billion tenge for city streets", Mr. Akhataev noted.

The network of public roads and streets of Zhambyl region is about 10 thousand kilometers. The total length of motor roads is 5.2 km, of which 1.9 thousand km are regional roads, 1.9 thousand are district roads and 1.2 km are republican. The length of the streets is 4.8 thousand km.