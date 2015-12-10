  • kz
    Three regions shut down roads

    07:36, 10 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karaganda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions have closed roads for bad weather conditions, the Emergencies Committee of the Kazakh MIA said.

    Karaganda region.A road section of Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway (885-1,007 km) has been closed since 09:15 p.m. December 9 for public transport and trucks.

    South Kazakhstan region. Heavy blizzard and poor visibility made the region’s emergencies authorities restrict traffic movement on the following road sections: Birlik-Zharykbas-Koshkarata (Shybykbel Pass -124 km) and Shulakkorgan-Shayan-Ekpendi (Odamanbulak Pass – 606 km) for all types of vehicles beginning from 10:30 p.m. December 9.

    Zhambyl region. A road section of Almaty-Tashkent highway (529-593 km) has been closed since 11:20 p.m. December 9 for blizzard and poor visibility.

