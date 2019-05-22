Three-shift education and dilapidated schools problems to be resolved by 2022 year-end, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has noted that he would take efforts to solve the problem of education inequality between rural and urban schools, Kazinform reports.

Press secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali uploaded the video of the address of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Aktobe on his Facebook account.



"Quality education should be available for all. We pay great attention to education quality at rural and urban schools. We will take all necessary measures to eliminate the gap. The problem of all schools in disrepair and three-shift education will be resolved by 2022," Tokayev said.