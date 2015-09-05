  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Three-shift schooling stopped in Astana

    16:43, 05 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three-shift learning has been liquidated in Astana with the construction of three new schools and organization of children's transportation, Kazinform has learnt from local mayor's office.

    In total, 115,000 children of Astana started school in 2015-2016 academic year. 15,500 first-graders are among them. In 2014-2015 there were two double-shift schools in the capital city. Currently all 80 schools of Astana are functioning in two shifts.

    Tags:
    Astana Education Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!