Three sports and recreation complexes under construction in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Three sports and recreation complexes are being constructed in the city of Taraz of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is worth noting that 552 sports facilities and sport grounds have already been built in the city. This year, within the framework of «Employment Roadmap» the construction of three sports and recreation complexes is underway in Taraz. Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev has inspected the construction of the above mentioned facilities.

The head of the city’s department of physical culture and sports Nurbol Zhunisbekov said that the new sports centers will give children the opportunities to play football, volleyball, basketball, handball, and do martial arts, karate and taekwondo.