    Three stone-dead bodies found in waters of East Kazakhstan

    15:25, 25 June 2015
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Three lifeless bodies were found in the waters of East Kazakhstan region on Wednesday (June 24).

    The first victim, a 59-year-old dead man, was taken out of a water basin by holidaymakers. His son told investigators that his father was suffering from epilepsy. The body of a 20-year-old student was discovered by police in the Irtysh River near Zevakino village. It is still unclear how the man drowned. In addition, rescuers pulled out the body of a 17-year-old teenager from the Ulba River the same day. The teen drowned while swimming.

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents Regions Accidents News
