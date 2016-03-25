  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Three-story service station burnt in Almaty

    08:56, 25 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A three-story automobile repair shop has caught fire.

    The incident occurred at 01:25 am in Turksib district of Almaty city. The first fire-fighting unit arrived at the place call after 7 minutes. The three-story service station "Auto Grad" was on fire.
    According to preliminary information, the fire area is 500 square meters. The fire was eliminated at 02:40 am. Seventy people were involved in fire elimination process.
    No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is to be established.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!