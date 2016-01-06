  • kz
    Three suns observed in the sky in Karaganda region

    09:53, 06 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Residents of Saryozen village in Karaganda region observed three suns which appeared simultaneously in the sky. Scientists say, this rare optical phenomenon is called halo.

    A halo may occur around the Sun and the Moon during frosty weather. It is produced by light interacting with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere, resulting in a wide variety of colored or white rings, arcs and spots in the sky. Actually, it is a rainbow. Many halos may occur near the Sun or the Moon, while others appear elsewhere or even in the opposite part of the sky.

