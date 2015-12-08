  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Three wounded in blast at Moscow bus stop receive minor injuries — source

    08:16, 08 December 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORMAccording to preliminary data, a self-made firecracker thrown from the window of a passing car or from the window of a multistory building could have caused a blast in which two women and a man received minor injuries, Moscow police department spokesman Andrei Galiakberov has told Tass.

    The blast occurred at a bus stop at 19, Pokrovka Street earlier on Monday. Three people were injured by glass fragments, he said. A criminal case on charges of hooliganism has been opened, the spokesman said.

    Earlier, a law enforcement source told Tass that three people had received minor injuries, and two of them were hospitalized.

    An investigation brigade is working at the scene. Source: TASS

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!