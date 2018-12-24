Three-year-old survives sub-zero night in Russia’s Far East after father dies in accident

KHABAROVSK. KAZINFORM A three-year-old boy survived a frosty night, having found himself alone in taiga a few kilometers away from a sparsely inhabited community in Russia's Khabarovsk Region after his father's tragic death, a source in the administration of the Komsomolsky District's Kenai village informed TASS on Monday.

According to the source, a local man, having taken his son from a day-care center, went to the river with him in order to check out the road for an upcoming fishing trip. When they were about 3 kilometers away from the settlement, the man left the child ashore and drove on the ice, which collapsed under his snowmobile.

The boy explained that his father, in uttering his last words, told him to get back to the village.

"The kid went to the road following the snowmobile's track. The village's residents who arrived at the scene later found his footprints," staff member of the township administration Gulnara Kanatvseva said