Through flights between Kazakhstan and Israel proposed by President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - To ensure active cooperation of the businessmen of Kazakhstan and Israel we should have through air flights and a visa-free regime. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said so during the joint statement following the negotiations with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Akorda today.

"We agreed on creating a working group and a plan - agreement, a Road map. Once these documents are ready, Prime Minister Netanyahu and I will sign this document and begin the work together", - Nazarbayev told.

The President also informed that today Kazakhstan-Israeli business forum would be held. "I think that our business people will discuss the common ground. Israel is interested in participation in the free trade zone of the Eurasian Economic Union. We already mentioned that we can cooperate in the field of medicine, personnel training, new technologies, industry. Israel has big achievements. We are kindly offered to adopt this experience which is big support for Kazakhstan. Our program "Nurly Zhol" and its contiguity with the Great Silk Road, I think, will interest Israel in terms of transport industry", - Nazarbayev added.