Throwdownscoring.com: Golovkin knocks outs Wade before 5th round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Throwdown Scoring portal specializing in boxing held a toll on the threshold of the Golovkin-Wade fight, Sports.kz informs.

99.2% of respondents are sure GGG will win the bout. The majority (74.2%) are sure that the Kazakhstani boxer will knock out his opponent in four rounds. 25.8% of respondents are sure that Wade will last beyond the fifth round but not past the eighth round.

The fight is scheduled to be held in Los Angeles on April 23.