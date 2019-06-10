  • kz
    Thundershower to hit Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    16:20, 10 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Partly cloudy, occasional rains, thunderstorms are forecast to grip three cities of Kazakhstan on June 11-13, Kazhydromet reports.

    Rains and thunderstorm are expected in Nur-Sultan in three days to come with air temperature rising to +25+28 degrees Celsius.

    Almaty will face occasional rain and thunderstorm accompanied by wind gusting 13 m/s. Air temperature will hit +21+26 degrees Celsius.

    Shymkent is set to observe some sun and weather without precipitation. Mercury will rise as high as +30+35 degrees Celsius.

