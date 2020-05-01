Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan May 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe today rains and thunderstorms, dust storms, fog and ground frosts, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind is expected to sweep through Akmola, Zhambyl regions with ground frosts predicted in Akmola region in the nighttime. Wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s is to roll thought North Kazakhstan.

Pavlodar region is to brace for strong wind of 15-20, 25 m/s.

Fog is forecast to blanket Kostanay region. Wind at a speed of 15-20 m/s is expected to batter Kostanay, Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Dust storm is to hit Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions locally.