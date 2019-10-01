Thundershowers to hit Kazakhstan’s southeast

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the first day of October the country’s south and southeast are set to face thunderstorms and rains, while the rest is to enjoy the weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog are to blanket today Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions. High wind is expected to roll through East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Nighttime frost is expected to persist in Kyzylorda region.

Fire threat remains high in Turkestan, the eastern part of Kyzylorda, in the north of Zhambyl, southeast of Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions.