    •

    Thundershowers to strike Kazakhstan on Fri

    09:18, 11 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set today to face disturbed weather with rains, snow and hail.

    High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, locally 25 m/s, thunderstorms, fog and hail are forecast today to hit North Kazakhstan region.

    Dust storm and thunderstorms are expected on Friday in Turkestan region.

    Strong wind is predicted to hit Pavlodar, Akmola, Mangistau regions.

    Thunderstorms, high wind and hail are set to batter Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty regions.

    Wind and nighttime frosts are forecast for Kyzylorda region today.

    East Kazakhstan is expected to face thunderstorms and wind sweeping across the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    Fog, wind and ice-slick are to grip today Kostanay region.

    Fog is to blanket Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire threat remains high locally in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.

