Thunderstorm and stiff wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Southern cyclone will bring precipitation to northern, northwestern, eastern, and southern Kazakhstan today, May 13. Occasional showers, stiff wind, hail, dust storm, and patches of fog are forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm is in store for parts of East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.



Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda region.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.



Mangistau region will see patches of fog.