Thunderstorm, fog and gusty wind in store for Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will observe precipitation on Friday, April 27. However, southern and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Some parts of the country will see thunderstorm, fog, bleak wind and hail in the northwest, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and South Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.



Hail is expected in Kostanay region, while thunderstorm may hit Kostanay, Akmola, and Aktobe regions.



Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.