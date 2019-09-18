  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Thunderstorm, glazed rain forecast for Kazakhstan

    16:14, 18 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to RSE Kazhydromet, thunderstorm, glazed rain and rude wind are expected in three regions of Kazakhstan.

    Squall, thunderstorm, glazed rain and strong south-west wind is expected in North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Aktobe regions and in the city of Petropavlovsk on September 19-20.

    Wind will strengthen to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 30 m/s.

    Chance of storm in Aktobe region and Petropavlovsk is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Kazhydromet Aktobe region North Kazakhstan region Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!