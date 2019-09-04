Thunderstorm, glazed rain to hit Akmola, Kostanay regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gale warning is declared in Kostanay and Akmola regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, glazed rain and fog are predicted for Kostanay region on September 5. North-eastern wind of 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s will blow in the area. Heavy rain, thunderstorm, strong wind and hail are forecast for Akmola region on September 5, 6. Fog will blanket the region at night. Wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.