Thunderstorm, gusting wind to batter Nur-Sultan and two regions Jun 1
16:13, 31 May 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Meteorologists warn the residents of Kostanay, Akmola regions and Nur-Sultan city of weather deterioration tomorrow, June 1.
Thus, according to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm and a 15-20mps gusting wind will hit Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.
Thunderstorm and a western, northwestern wind up to 15-20mps will batter Akmola region. Squall and hail are possible.
Thunderstorm and hail are predicted for the city of Nur-Sultan. A 16mps wind will hit the capital. Storm possibility is 90-95%.