    Thunderstorm, gusting wind to batter Nur-Sultan and two regions Jun 1

    16:13, 31 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Meteorologists warn the residents of Kostanay, Akmola regions and Nur-Sultan city of weather deterioration tomorrow, June 1.

    Thus, according to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm and a 15-20mps gusting wind will hit Kostanay region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm and a western, northwestern wind up to 15-20mps will batter Akmola region. Squall and hail are possible.

    Thunderstorm and hail are predicted for the city of Nur-Sultan. A 16mps wind will hit the capital. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
