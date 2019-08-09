Thunderstorm, gusting wind to strike several regions Aug 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for several regions for Saturday, August 10, Kazinform reports.

Thus, NorthKazakhstan region will be hit by thunderstorms, squall and a 9-14mpssouthwestern, southern wind. Wind speed in some areas will rise to 15-20mps.

Thunderstorm andsquall will strike the city of Petropavlovsk, too. A 15-20mps southwestern, southernwind is expected as well. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

An extreme heat waveup to +36°C will grip Atyrau region on Saturday. Thunderstorm will hit theregion as well. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

A 15-20mpssouthwestern wind is expected in West Kazakhstan regions in the daytime onSaturday. Storm possibility is 90-95%.