Thunderstorm, gusty wind heading to 2 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s weather agency, said in a statement that thunderstorm and fog are forecast for Kostanay region on July 2. Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is predicted for the region. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm, squall, and hail are in store for Kyzylorda region where gusts of northwesterly wind will reach 20-28 mps. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Earlier Kazinform reported about storm alert in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and other regions of the country.