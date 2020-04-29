  • kz
    Thunderstorm, hail expected in Kazakhstan Apr 29

    07:21, 29 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in Kazakhstan on April 29, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Squall wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps, hail are expected in North Kazakhstan region on April 29.

    Thunderstorm, rude wind gusting to 23 mps and fog during night and morning hours are predicted for Kostanay region.

    Thunderstorm, hail and strong wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions.

    Dense fog patches will cover some parts of Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions on April 29.

    Thunderstorm, rude wind gusting to 15-20 mps is expected in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazastan regions.

    Thunderstorm, squall wind are predicted in Karaganda and Aktobe regions.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
