Thunderstorm may produce hail in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A storm warning for July 23 was announced in Astana and Akmola region, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

It will be foggy in Astana at night and in the morning July 23. In the daylight hours, a thunderstorm, hail, northerly, northwesterly wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Akmola region at night and in the morning. The speed of the northerly wind changing northwestwards will reach 15-20 m/s. Moreover, it may rain and hail in the daytime.

There is 90% to 95% chance of a storm.