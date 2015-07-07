Thunderstorm predicted in most parts of Kazakhstan July 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan.

Weather without precipitation is expected in the south and south-east. Thunderstorm, hail, strong winds of 15-20 mps is forecasted for Akmola region, according to the Committee for Emergency Situations. Storm, strong wind of 15-20 mps will rule the day in Aktobe, Karaganda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire danger remains Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.